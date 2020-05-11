Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 13,325 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 10,867,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,156,283. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

