Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 396,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404,864 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

