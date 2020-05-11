Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 10,311 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 105,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of XMLV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 523,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,790. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62.

