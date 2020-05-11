Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,159 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

