Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 53,931 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 467,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 90,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,891,000 after acquiring an additional 137,135 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.56. 197,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,138. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.12 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42.

