Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.74. 2,163,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.