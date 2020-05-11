Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,199 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. 80,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

