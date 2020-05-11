Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,967 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 255,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.59. 1,972,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.