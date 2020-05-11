Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,291,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,956,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

