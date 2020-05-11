Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Shares of COST traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.33. 1,865,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,642. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.91 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.