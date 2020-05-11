Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.