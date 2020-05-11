Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 34,063 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 809.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 281.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,987. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

