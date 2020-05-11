Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 672,132 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 672,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,621,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.