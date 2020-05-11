Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 111,428 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111,428 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $55.74. 68,541,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

