Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.10 on Monday, reaching $93.37. 7,095,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

