Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 405,290 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,212. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

