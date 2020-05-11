Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.