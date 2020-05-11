Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,533 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

MA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.23. 4,055,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,570. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

