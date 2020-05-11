Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after buying an additional 927,425 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,036. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $169.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

