Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IJR traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 5,028,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

