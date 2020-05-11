StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 314,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 44,663 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 102,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

