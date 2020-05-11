StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,692. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.