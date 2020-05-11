StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,236,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,527,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

