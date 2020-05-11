StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. 7,094,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

