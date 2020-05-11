StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,403 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,326,000 after purchasing an additional 610,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.07. 7,236,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.