StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.63. 823,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.