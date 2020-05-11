Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.47. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 3,965,127 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

In related news, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 149,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

