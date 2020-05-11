SunTrust Banks Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,030.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($9.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $17.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $15.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $28.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $69.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $93.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $112.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $129.85 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,740.57.

Shares of BKNG traded down $19.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,411.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,355.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,774.85. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

