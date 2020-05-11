Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 277,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.41. 22,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,800. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 89.19%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

