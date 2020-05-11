Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 58.4% in April

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the April 15th total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Sypris Solutions worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.97. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

