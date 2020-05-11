Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Up 61.4% in April

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TAIT traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.49. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

