Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. 278,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,764. The stock has a market cap of $914.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.81. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

