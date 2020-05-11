Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Update

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Technical Communications has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

