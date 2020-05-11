Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $577,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,347 shares of company stock worth $1,816,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.