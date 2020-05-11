TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 43.1% in April

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $26,508.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $196,816.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,726.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,031. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $5.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFFP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

