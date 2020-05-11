The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Lessened by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. 10,858,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

