The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.97. 240,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

