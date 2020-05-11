THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Short Interest Down 50.7% in April

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 206,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TCRD remained flat at $$2.98 on Monday. 48,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,925. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. THL Credit has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 197.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

In related news, CEO Medhi Mahmud acquired 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Also, insider James R. Fellows acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,066 shares of company stock valued at $263,109 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in THL Credit by 3,410.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

