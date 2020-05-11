Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $4.90 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.78. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 14,403,314 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.41.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $970.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

