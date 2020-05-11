TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 68,072 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,332,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,717,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.