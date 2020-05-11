TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Up 60.3% in April

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,996. TMSR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TMSR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

