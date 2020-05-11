Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 88,760 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,270,000 after buying an additional 207,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 131,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

