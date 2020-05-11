TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the April 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 3,674,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.50 target price for the company.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

