Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

TSCO traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,908. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,830 shares of company stock worth $24,704,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

