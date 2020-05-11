Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 44,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,508.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at $767,314.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Skogan Roemer acquired 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $49,143.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,296 shares of company stock valued at $231,727 and have sold 12,140 shares valued at $74,424. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

