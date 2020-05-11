Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 1,096.9% in April

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 1,096.9% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,347. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 54.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

TRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

