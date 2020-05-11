Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 388,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,271. The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 20.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.78%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In other Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,097 shares of company stock valued at $38,811. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

