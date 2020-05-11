Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,966,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,988. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

