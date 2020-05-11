Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Down 9.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)’s share price dropped 9.7% on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $9.01, approximately 23,285,095 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 7,112,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 343,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 282,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

