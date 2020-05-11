Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,432 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

UNP stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,035. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

